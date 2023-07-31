Funeral Services for Mrs. Evelyn Speed Mallard will begin Friday, August 4 at 2:30 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Evan Akins officiating. Interment will follow at the Enterprise Cemetery in Enterprise; MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Mallard, 91, of Enterprise, MS passed away peacefully at Wisteria Manor July 26, 2023. She will be dearly missed by the many people who loved her.

She was a devoted and beloved wife to Ira Clatis Mallard for 72 years and the proud mother of Brenda Dianne Mallard Williams and grandmother to Marilyn Regina Michaloski. These three roles were the great joy in her life.

Mrs. Mallard owned her own successful small business while she lived in Miami, FL for 20 years before moving back to her hometown of Enterprise, MS. After returning to Enterprise, she was an active member of Enterprise Baptist Church and the Homemakers Club. She volunteered at assisted living homes, styling hair for the residents who needed her services. Her hobbies were horticulture, sewing, art and traveling.

Surviving immediate family members include her husband, Mr. Ira Clatis Mallard, of Shubuta, MS; daughter, Brenda Dianne Mallard (Williams) and son-in-law Brad Williams, of Gulfport, MS; and granddaughter Marilyn Regina Michaloski, of Gulfport, MS.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mrs. Dorothy Alene Gressett Speed and Charles Ellsworth Speed; and brothers Charles A Speed Jr. (Bessie Dell), Edward E Speed (Judy), Paul L. Speed (Mary), and Jimmie Ray Speed (Margarita).

Mrs. Mallard was a devoted Christian who was very deliberate in her kindness to others. With that in mind, the family requests memorials be made to Enterprise Baptist Church to continue good works in the Enterprise community.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Mallard family will receive guests from 1:30 PM until 2:15 PM prior to funeral rites in the chapel.

