Newton PD makes arrests in June shooting

Police said more arrests expected
Da'Marion Thames (left) and Joshua Buckley (right) were arrested in connection with June 19th...
Da'Marion Thames (left) and Joshua Buckley (right) were arrested in connection with June 19th shooting.(Newton Police Department)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Newton Police Department Captain McKenzie Patrick, arrests have been made regarding a shooting that happened June 19, 2023.

Joshua S. Buckley, 20, was arrested July 27. He was charged with shooting into a dwelling and possession of a firearm or other weapons by a convicted felon. Police said Buckley was out on probation due to a previous felony conviction.

Da’Marion Thames,16, was also arrested in relation to the shooting. His charges are unknown at this time.

Captain Patrick said police anticipate two more arrests will be made in connection with the same incident.

A call was made June 19 reporting shots fired into a vehicle near West Railroad Street. Upon arrival, the damaged vehicle had already left the scene. NPD was able to recover the damaged vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting.

