Sid Salter on politics at the NCF

Sid Salter, speaks with News 11 on the importance of politics at the Neshoba County Fair.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba county fair has a long tradition of providing a platform for political candidates to speak.

Last week the fairgrounds were packed with people wanting to learn more about the candidates running for office.

Sid Salter, the Director of Public Affairs at MSU and award-winning syndicated political columnist for more than 30 years, was also there.

News 11 spoke with him to get his take on the importance of politics at the Neshoba County Fair

“Leaving Neshoba with momentum is usually important,” said Salter “more so in primary battles than in the general election. There’s time in a general election too, you know, tweak the narrative, but in the primary, which is just around the corner, it’s important and I think that’s what people are looking for. Who left the fairgrounds with momentum.”

The Neshoba County Fair is known as the most revered political stop in the state of Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damages from recent storms leave thousands without power
Damages from recent storms leave thousands without power
Make sure you have ways of staying updated as we continue throughout our very hot and humid week.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms and dangerous heat
Silver Alert cancelled for 74-year-old Annie Joyce Moore of Forest, Miss.
Silver Alert cancelled for Scott County woman
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
5 charged in drive-by shooting
5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory

Latest News

The importance of politics at the Neshoba County Fair
Sid Salter on NCF Politics
Drone shot of the 2023 Neshoba County Fair
Behind the scenes of the Neshoba County Fair with WTOK
NCF Drone Footage
Practice heat safety
First Alert: Heat Advisories are in effect through 8pm Monday