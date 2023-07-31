Sid Salter on politics at the NCF

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba county fair has a long tradition of providing a platform for political candidates to speak.

Last week the fairgrounds were packed with people wanting to learn more about the candidates running for office.

Sid Salter, the Director of Public Affairs at MSU and award-winning syndicated political columnist for more than 30 years, was also there.

News 11 spoke with him to get his take on the importance of politics at the Neshoba County Fair

“Leaving Neshoba with momentum is usually important,” said Salter “more so in primary battles than in the general election. There’s time in a general election too, you know, tweak the narrative, but in the primary, which is just around the corner, it’s important and I think that’s what people are looking for. Who left the fairgrounds with momentum.”

The Neshoba County Fair is known as the most revered political stop in the state of Mississippi.

