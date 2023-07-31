Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Several of the senior college football teams in our state will hit the practice field preparing for the 2023 football season. However, the Mississippi Junior College football season has been delayed a week by the state commissioner. The junior college teams will now begin their practices August 13 with their season kicking off September 7 instead of August 31.

The Sun Belt along with the SWAC conducted their Media Days last week, and, of course, fans are always interested to see predictions of their favorite teams.

In the Sun Belt, Southern Mississippi was picked fourth in the Western Division by the league coaches this past week at Media Days in New Orleans. Defending champion Troy edged out South Alabama in the West poll while Louisiana edged out USM for third place in the poll. Texas State, Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe rounded out the picks in the West. In the Eastern Division, James Madison edged out Appalachian State followed by Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Old Dominion to round out the Eastern predictions.

In Birmingham the SWAC Media Days were held last week. Jackson State and Alcorn were both picked to finish second in their divisions. Jackson State trailed first-place pick Florida A&M in the Eastern Division. Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Mississippi Valley and Bethune-Cookman rounded out the East selections. In the West, Alcorn trailed first place choice Southern while Texas Southern, Grambling, Prairie View and Arkansas-Pine Bluff rounded out the West selections.

Jackson State has stolen the national spotlight and will continue to do so in 2023. The SWAC announced that all 11 of the Tigers’ games will stream on a national platform. The games will be streamed on an ESPN platform and ESPN Plus, with their second game against Florida A&M in Miami featured on ESPN on Sunday, September 3.

Since Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the SEC in 2024, I thought it was interesting to see that Texas was chosen by the conference media folks to win the Big 12 while Oklahoma and Kansas State were almost in a dead heat for second place. The media did not give the new teams to the conference much respect in the pre-season poll as Central Florida was selected seventh while BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and West Virginia were picked 11-14 in the 14-team league. The Big 12 also announced that Colorado will be joining the conference in 2024.

Ole Miss opponent Tulane was picked to win the AAC media day poll. Southern Miss football besides playing Tulane will also meet Florida State, who is picked to win the ACC over Clemson.

Congratulations to the newest members of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. These include former Ole Miss player Jeff Herrod, former USM football player Patrick Surtain, former JSU football player Lewis Tillman, former NFL player John Mangum, MLB pitcher Paul Maholm, Millsaps baseball coach Jim Page, former Ole Miss Olympic shooter Tony Rosetti and former Ole Miss player and coach Carol Ross.

Odds & Ends

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles baseball team will be heading to the coast as Coach Chris Ostrander announced that his Eagles are planning to make their way to MGM Park in Biloxi next season. No opponent or date has been announced for the planned game. The Eagles basketball team had already announced that they would play Ole Miss at the Coast Coliseum in December.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs basketball team began with a bang in their series in Portugal with a 100-40 win over Portugal. The Chris Jans Bulldogs left last week and will return this Saturday. The Ole Miss Lady Rebels are visiting Italy as they left this past Sunday and will return next Tuesday.

Ole Miss football opened the renovated Olivia & Archie Manning Athletic Performance Center this week for football activities. The renovation cost $45.7 million and was completed in 18 months.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.