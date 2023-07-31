Stay Alert: Skimming scams target SNAP EBT users; MDHS offers assistance

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is aware of multiple reports of skimming scams targeting SNAP EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) recipients.

Card skimmers are stealthy fraud devices that attach to standard card reading devices to collect or copy card information when a card is swiped or scanned for payment. They most often gather banking or credit card information. However, skimmers can also copy SNAP EBT card information.

MDHS sent an alert to all SNAP clients and requested that anyone who suspects they are a victim of fraud by skimming since October 1, 2022, report it as soon as possible.

First, those who suspect they were targeted should call the Mississippi EBT card holder service center at 1-866-512-5087 to report the card as compromised and create a new PIN. This will deactivate the card and send a new card to the account holder.

Lastly, the user should file a report of the incident with the MDHS Office of Inspector General fraud hotline at 1-800-299-6905 to open an investigation into the case.

MDHS also encouraged SNAP participants to take the following actions that may help prevent card skimming:

Avoid Simple PINs : Number combinations such as 1111, 1234, or 9876 may be easy for others to guess.

Frequent PIN changes: By changing PINs frequently, at least monthly, and doing so before benefit issuance dates, households can minimize their risk of stolen benefits from a previously skimmed EBT card.

Keep your PIN secret. Do not share your PIN with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine.

Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If you notice any, change your PIN immediately to stop the thief from making new purchases.

Check card reading machines to ensure nothing suspicious is overlayed or attached to the card swiper or keypad. The overlays can be difficult to detect but are often bigger than the original machine and may hide parts of the machine.

To stay current on alerts affecting SNAP EBT users, visit the Mississippi Department of Human Services website or follow the agency on MDHS Facebook or MDHS Twitter.

