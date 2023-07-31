Teens charged in Wayne County drive-by shooting
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests last week in a drive-by shooting in the Sand Bottom community.
16-year-old Deavious T. Twilie and Jamarquez R. Smith, 18, were both charged one felony count of drive-by shooting.
Deputies said the investigation was helped by a Ring security camera on a nearby house.
Wayne County Judge Ralph Smith set bond for each man at $500,000. Both teens are still custody.
