MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Texaco located on 24th Ave was burglarized early Sunday morning.

A little after 5:00 am Sunday suspects broke down the front door to get inside the business.

According to the store owner, a very large supply of his products was stolen.

This is a developing story. News 11 will update as more information becomes available.

