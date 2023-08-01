Absentee voting available at Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s Office

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s Office wants the public to know absentee voting is available at their office all week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Absentee voting is an option for those that will not be able to cast their vote on August 8, the actual primary election day.

Donna Jill Johnson, the Lauderdale Circuit Clerk, said they do not allow earlier voting in the Magnolia state, so this is your opportunity to make your voice heard.

“If you are going to be out of town, if you’re an 18-wheeler driver, if you’re working on the railroad, if you work in our medical field from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., that covers the working hours of the polling place you are eligible. So, please look at your calendar, see if you’ve got a reason to come vote absentee, and if you do have a reason, come now. Do not wait,” said Johnson.

Again, the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day this week.

The primary election will be Tuesday, August 8.

