Another day with Heat Alerts

Continue to practice heat safety
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The heat is on in our area as we’re in the dog days of summer. So, continue with your heat precautions for Tuesday because more heat alerts are in place. Actual highs will range from 105-110, but heat indices are expected to get over 105 degrees during the heat of the afternoon. Similar weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday, but rain chances will increase by the end of the week.

As for any rain relief on Tuesday, isolated showers are possible for areas west of Meridian. Otherwise, it’ll be dry in most areas Tuesday. Wednesday, an isolated shower(s) could pop-up anywhere within the area. Thursday, storm complexes may ride down the ridge of high pressure that’s allowing our temps to be so hot. So, plan for the possibility of scattered showers & storms. Friday will be similar.

The weekend also brings a chance for showers & storms as the ridge of high pressure breaks down over our area. So, if you’re looking for a wetter pattern... it’s coming soon.

Tracking the Tropics

Only one area is worth watching, and that’s a disturbance that’s SE of Bermuda. It once looked more likely to develop, but it’s battling strong wind shear...which can hinder its development. Yet, Storm Team 11 will continue to watch it because it still could become a tropical cyclone... but it’s no threat to the U.S.

