Capitol Police arrest man for ‘making terroristic threats’ at basketball game

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Capitol Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly threatening to shoot people who were playing intramural basketball.

Officers responded to a call about a disturbance in the 400 block of North Street in Jackson. Capitol Police said witnesses identified a man who made the threats, who they say went to his car and returned with a backpack before on-duty security stopped him.

According to a news release, 38-year-old Jeffery Webb, Jr., was arrested and is charged with making a terroristic threat.

“Great job to all of the officers and security personnel involved in this incident. In today’s world, you cannot take any threat of violence lightly. Capitol Police will continue our mission to do all we can to ensure public safety to those within the CCID.”

Capitol Police said Webb had a 9mm handgun in his vehicle.

