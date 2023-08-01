Capitol Police arrest man for ‘making terroristic threats’ at basketball game

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Capitol Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly threatening to shoot people who were playing intramural basketball.

Officers responded to a call about a disturbance in the 400 block of North Street in Jackson. Capitol Police said witnesses identified a man who made the threats, who they say went to his car and returned with a backpack before on-duty security stopped him.

According to a news release, 38-year-old Jeffery Webb, Jr., was arrested and is charged with making a terroristic threat.

Capitol Police said Webb had a 9mm handgun in his vehicle.

