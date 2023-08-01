Choctaw County School District prepares for new school year

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Choctaw County School District is gearing up for the new school year.

Students will return to the campus this Friday and teachers are already preparing their classrooms for the big day.

Jacqui James, the Superintendent of Education, said she has been in the field for 20 years and is always happy to welcome kids back after the summer break.

“As Superintendent, this is my first year to have classes come back under me. We’re always excited to see the kids. Summer is honestly our busiest time in the offices. That’s where we set schools up and enroll students and everything we have to do, but Friday will be an exciting day,” said Superintendent James.

Superintendent James also talks about a new building project happening at the football field at Southern Choctaw High School in Gilbertown.

“Last year, when the tornado came through. It did damage on the south end of the county. That’s Gilbertown and so we’re in the process of having a new concession stand built and that’s always exciting,” said Superintendent James.

Superintendent James said the concession stand is expected to be completed next summer.

Again, Choctaw County Schools will return to the classroom this Friday.

