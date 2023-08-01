Clarke County man still missing

62-year-old Johnny Ray Mason, of Shubuta, has been missing since July 2nd.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County man has now been missing for a month. Johnny Ray Mason, 62, of Shubuta was last seen July 2 on County Road 610.

Mason is Black, 5′ 9″ tall, 155 pounds and has black hair and described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Mason was wearing a cream and burgundy Aeropostale shirt.

Sheriff Todd Kemp told News 11 Tuesday that his department does not have any updates on the search for Mason, but it’s working every lead they get.

If you have any information about Mason, contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department, or 911.

