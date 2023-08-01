Crash affects eastbound traffic on I-20

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A crash blocked eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 past the Newton/Philadelphia exit for a couple of hours Monday evening.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed a vehicle overturned multiple times near mile marker 111 and the driver was seriously injured. The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was airlifted to University Medical Center in Jackson.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.