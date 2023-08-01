Crash affects eastbound traffic on I-20

Eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked in Newton County Monday evening due to a wreck.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A crash blocked eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 past the Newton/Philadelphia exit for a couple of hours Monday evening.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed a vehicle overturned multiple times near mile marker 111 and the driver was seriously injured. The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was airlifted to University Medical Center in Jackson.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

