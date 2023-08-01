First Alert: Feels-like temps are between 105-110 degrees

Above average temps through early Aug.
Above average temps through early Aug.(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday and Happy 1st of August. We are starting off a new month, but not much is changing weather wise. The first few weeks of August are starting off with above average temperatures. Not only for Mississippi, but over much of the southern region.

A Heat Advisory is in place today and Wednesday until 8pm. The advisory will likely roll over into each day this week. Highs are in the upper 90s and heat indices range from 105-110 degrees. Be sure to practice heat safety. Heat related illnesses are possible with prolonged outdoor activities.

Skies are rain free until Wednesday when a few stray showers are possible. Pack your rain gear because by Thursday the scattered thunderstorms pick up lasting through Monday of next week. As of now, no severe threat is over the area but Storm Team 11 will keep you updated as storms approach. Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

