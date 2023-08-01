Lauderdale County School District teachers get set to welcome students back to school

The Lauderdale County School District hosts the annual School Convocation for teachers
The Lauderdale County School District hosts the annual School Convocation for teachers(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The calendar has turned to August and that means it’s back to school time.

With that in mind, the Lauderdale County School District hosted its back to school convocation Tuesday morning at the MSU Riley Center.

The LCSD has approximately 400 teachers, nearly 60 of which are new throughout its four schools. They were treated to a motivational keynote speaker and a fashion show for teacher fashion do’s and don’ts.

“So an event like this brings everyone together,” said Sandy Reid, Curriculum Director for Grades 9-12. “Honestly, I feel like that’s the best part. Everybody comes in. They have their new clothes on. Teachers like back-to-school clothes too. They have their new clothes and they’re excited to see their friends. Some friends work in different schools, so this just brings everybody together. Our superintendent gives us our motto for the year. This year it’s matters more here. We just know here in Lauderdale County, we have something special, and it really does matter more here.”

Teachers continue in-service days Wednesday with the students splitting the first day of school on Thursday and Friday.

