Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 candidate profile: Tyrone Johnson

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Tyrone Johnson

Related Experience

My experience as a former city councilman for Ward 2 in the city of Meridian, Mississippi, gives me valuable insight into local government operations and decision-making processes. My proven skills in leadership and ability to bring together different parties for the betterment of the our community are definitely assets. I have facilitated meetings and foster=collaboration among various stakeholders, including business owners, city officials, and county supervisors. This ability to bring diverse perspectives together is crucial for making informed decisions that benefit all citizens. I have a track record of actively engaging with business owners, city officials, and county supervisors to find solutions and make positive changes in the community. My experience as a bridge-builder and consensus-seeker will help voters understand that I have the skills, leadership and dedication to effectively represent Lauderdale County District 1 supervisor.

Top issues to tackle if I get elected:

Crime

Education

Alternative resources for education

Policy Attracting Industry jobs

Infrastructure

