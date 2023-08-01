Meridian Police respond to report of ‘man with a gun’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police responded to a scary situation around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, of a man with a gun making threats. A man with a long gun is reported to have pointed that gun at another person in a threatening manner.

News 11 went to the neighborhood at 19th Street and 44th Avenue, where there was a large police presence. Officers were talking with possible witnesses.

News 11 reached out to contacts at the Meridian Police Department for more details but has not received a response to what happened or if the suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.