Dorothy Sue Schmid
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION: Family memorial service for Ms. Dorothy Sue Schmid will be held at a later date.

Ms. Schmid, 67, of Union died Monday, July 31, 2023 at Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors:

Husband: Lee Schmid of Union

1 Daughter: Greta Lee Swan of Union

1 Son: William John Schmid of Texas

5 Grandchildren: Trace, Peyton, Alex, William and Keri

She was also survived by six siblings.

Ms. Schmid was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Albert  and Ruby Waltman and four siblings.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

