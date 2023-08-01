New superintendent shares vision for Newton County School District

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - As the start of a new school year draws near, News 11 is introducing you to new leadership in Newton County.

Monday we heard from the incoming principal at Newton County Middle and High School. Tuesday News 11 spoke with the new superintendent for the school district, Dr. Tyler Hansford.

Dr. Hansford began his career in his hometown of Union as a teacher, progressed into the role of middle school principal, and then went on to serve as superintendent for 5 years. Now he’s being welcomed into cougar nation as superintendent for the Newton County School District.

“It’s still close to home. Had the opportunity to come here and serve as superintendent in Newton County. A similar school district, and similar values that we wanted to keep with our family. So we’re just excited to get started,” said Dr. Hansford.

Superintendents control the day-to-day operations of the school district, working with its campuses to create opportunities for students. Hansford said he’s looking forward to finding pathways to help students be successful.

“In my time here at Newton County, I’ve experienced the same thing. They’re all about students, they want to do what’s best for students and so I’m hoping to implement those same things that we used there. We focused on career and technical education, focused on top-notch academics, and used extracurricular’s and other experiences to drive those things forward. Because at the end of the day, we’re trying to create productive citizens to go out and make our community better,” said Dr. Hansford.

Dr. Hansford will be overlooking 4 campuses in the district. He said his number 1 goal is to take care of his students and staff.

“At the end of the day, everybody works together with the same common vision, the same common goal. So, I might not be at every campus every day but it’s all about working together. We’re all about students first so that’ll look very similar to what I’m used to. When we put students first it’s hard to go wrong. So that’ll be our focus whether that’s academics or CTE or extracurriculars. We want to provide a top-notch experience for our kiddos and build our community through that,” said Dr. Hansford.

Students in Newton County will begin classes Friday.

