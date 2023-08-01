Real estate agent caught drinking milk straight from carton out of homeowner’s fridge

A real estate agent has been fined after he was caught drinking a client’s milk straight from the carton. (Source: Lyska Fullerton / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (Gray News/TMX) – A Canadian real estate agent has been fined thousands of dollars after he was caught on camera drinking a client’s milk straight from the carton last year.

According to a settlement published last week by the British Columbia Financial Services Authority, real estate agent Michele “Mike” Rose must pay a penalty of about $15,000 and “enforcement expenses” of about $1,900 for behavior that did not align with the Real Estate Services Act.

The incident happened at a home on July 16, 2022.

Rose was waiting for a potential buyer at a seller’s home when he was caught on surveillance video raiding the seller’s fridge. The video shows Rose drinking from a container of milk and putting it back in the fridge.

According to the settlement, the seller watched the footage and confronted Rose two days later, asking if there was anything he’d like to share about his previous visit. Rose replied, “The milk?”

The sellers then told Rose they no longer wanted him in their home, and the potential buyers sought a new real estate agent.

Rose made a public apology to the sellers at the time.

Documents show Rose’s brokerage surrendered his license to the BCFSA on Aug. 3, 2022, and his license was reinstated with a new brokerage on Aug. 11.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Four people were injured in a shooting at or near Baptist Golden Triangle in Columbus.
4 injured in shooting near Mississippi hospital
Da'Marion Thames (left) and Joshua Buckley (right) were arrested in connection with June 19th...
Newton PD makes arrests in June shooting
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests last week in a drive-by shooting in the...
Teens charged in Wayne County drive-by shooting
Damages from recent storms leave thousands without power
Damages from recent storms leave thousands without power

Latest News

Gwen Stefani opened up about the reasons why her marriage with Blake Shelton works despite...
Gwen Stefani opens up about her and Blake Shelton’s different lifestyles: ‘It just works’
A car crashed outside of a woman's window while she was giving an online sewing tutorial....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes while woman gives online sewing tutorial
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in...
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, first Black woman to serve as state Assembly speaker, dies at 71
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
Iowa agency finds deaths of 3 men in building collapse were accidental
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 6th largest prize ever