Funeral Services for Betty Jane long will be held Saturday August 5, 2023 at Jones Memorial Presbyterian Church with Allen Wade “Preacher” Singletary officiating. Interment will be at Hickory Grove cemetery, Lauderdale. Webb & Stephens Downtown has been entrusted with her Services.

Betty Jane passed away peacefully on Saturday July 29, 2023 at Beehive of Marion. Betty was born May 8, 1928 in Electric Mills Mississippi. She moved to Meridian with her family when she was eight years old. She attended Highland Elementary School and Meridian High. She earned a BS degree from Millsaps College, Master of Science degree from the University of Alabama and the Bachelor of Laws degree from University of Mississippi School of Law. She was admitted to the Mississippi Bar in August 1953, the only woman among the 16 new members.

in August 1955, Betty Jane was elected to represent Lauderdale County in the Mississippi House of Representatives. She was one of the only two women in the House at the time. She was chair of several committees. She served as secretary of the MS Democratic Party in 1956. She helped introduce a bill in January 1958 to qualify women for jury duty in Mississippi and to provide women’s restrooms in courthouses. Long was re-elected to a seventh term in 1979 and other women incumbents were defeated that year, leaving Long as the only female legislator in Mississippi. In May of 1983, Long announced her intentions to retire from the House, due to her father’s illness and help him full time with the Bake Shop.

Betty was co-founder of Long’s Bake Shop in Meridian, along with her mother in November 1960. The Bake Shop started out at in Tuxedo and later moved to 19th Avenue around 12th Street, down from Rush Hospital. They were famous for the hot plate lunches and especially the caramel cakes, egg custard pies, and many others.

Betty Long served on several Boards in the community. She served as a consultant for AARP. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Retired Teachers Association. She was a faithful member of Jones Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder and taught Sunday School for many years. Each September at the church Fall Fest, people would line up for her caramel cakes and egg custard pies. She had a generous heart and loved children. She loved to talk

politics to whomever would listen. All who knew her were blessed by her wisdom and love for her fellowman.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Sudie Brown Long and Ed Long, many friends, colleagues, and cousins.

Betty is survived by special friends, Jean Warren, Charles and Julie Martin of Nashville, Wilson Webb family, her cousins, Frank Brown Sr. of Atlanta, Frank Brown Jr. of New York, Sabrina Brown Schultz of Idaho, Jane Brown Leverett of Atlanta, Sarah Nell Clayton, Clifton Clayton, Louis Clayton, Katie Maude Keel of Lauderdale, Betty Mobley of a Utica and her church family.

Pallbearers will be Frank Brown Jr., Cliff Clayton, Louis Clayton, Alan Flint, Alan Lamar, Charles Martin, and honorary pallbearers are the men of Jones Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Many thanks to her sitters, Kathy Miller, Shirley Edward, Karen Ann Needom, Mary Cobb, and Shirley Hull who were so kind, caring and dependable, Dr. William Reid and Staff, The Fisher House, Beehive Homes of Marion, and Quality Hospice Care. Much appreciation to all for prayers, calls, visits, cards, and food.

It is suggested that memorials be made to Jones Memorial Presbyterian Church or to a charity of your choice.

