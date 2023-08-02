City of Meridian Arrest Report August 2, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JOHN M ARNOLD19683001 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JOHN D ARNOLD19803001 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
MARVIN D HORN JR19914300 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
ANTWUN S JONES19842424 15TH ST APT A8 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 1, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:20 PM on August 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 23rdAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:34 PM on August 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss.

