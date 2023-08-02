City of Meridian Arrest Report August 2, 2023
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JOHN M ARNOLD
|1968
|3001 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JOHN D ARNOLD
|1980
|3001 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|MARVIN D HORN JR
|1991
|4300 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|ANTWUN S JONES
|1984
|2424 15TH ST APT A8 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 1, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:20 PM on August 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 23rdAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:34 PM on August 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.