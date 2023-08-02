Enterprise School District returns to the classroom for 2023 school year

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - In Clarke County, one school district has opened its doors and started a new school year.

On Wednesday, classes were back in session at Enterprise School District.

Jordan Rogers, the Supervising Principal at Enterprise High School, said this is always an exciting time of the year.

“Enterprise, is a special place, and the community really just comes alive because this is really the heartbeat of what goes on here in Enterprise and you know, football and volleyball are cranking up and you literally see the whole town just come alive and get behind our students and staff,” said Rogers.

One high school student shares what she is looking forward to on her first day back and during her senior year.

“I’m really excited for like getting to see all my friends again and getting to spend time with them and also my senior softball season and all the things that like, all the activities we have planned for Homecoming and all things like that,” said Abigial Godwin, a senior at EHS.

Mike Weathers, the Interim Superintendent of the district, said their main objective is to help students reach their full potential.

“We had good test scores last year. We had good test scores every year and we’re just excited to start a new year. What we try to do here is we try to make every kid here feel like they’re one of our own,” said Weathers.

School officials said last year Enterprise School District was ranked ninth in the state for best school districts.

