Enterprise School District returns to the classroom for 2023 school year

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - In Clarke County, one school district has opened its doors and started a new school year.

On Wednesday, classes were back in session at Enterprise School District.

Jordan Rogers, the Supervising Principal at Enterprise High School, said this is always an exciting time of the year.

“Enterprise, is a special place, and the community really just comes alive because this is really the heartbeat of what goes on here in Enterprise and you know, football and volleyball are cranking up and you literally see the whole town just come alive and get behind our students and staff,” said Rogers.

One high school student shares what she is looking forward to on her first day back and during her senior year.

“I’m really excited for like getting to see all my friends again and getting to spend time with them and also my senior softball season and all the things that like, all the activities we have planned for Homecoming and all things like that,” said Abigial Godwin, a senior at EHS.

Mike Weathers, the Interim Superintendent of the district, said their main objective is to help students reach their full potential.

“We had good test scores last year. We had good test scores every year and we’re just excited to start a new year. What we try to do here is we try to make every kid here feel like they’re one of our own,” said Weathers.

School officials said last year Enterprise School District was ranked ninth in the state for best school districts.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a large police presence at 19th Street and 44th Avenue mid-afternoon Tuesday.
MPD issues statement on incident in neighborhood Tuesday
62-year-old Johnny Ray Mason, of Shubuta, has been missing since July 2nd.
Clarke County man still missing
Eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked in Newton County Monday evening due to a wreck.
Crash affects eastbound traffic on I-20
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion after no one wins top prize
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

Heat indices 110 degrees or hotter are expected
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Excessive Heat for Thursday
Philadelphia Police Department moving to new headquaters
The police department is currently located in a 1936 building that was once home to a post...
Philadelphia Police Department moving to new headquaters
Enterprise School District returns to the classroom for 2023 school year