FIRST ALERT: More heat, more humidity, more heat alerts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The saga of high heat index values will continue for our Wednesday. We’re expecting heat indices to range from 105-110° during the heat of the afternoon because of mid-upper 90s with dew points near 70°. Remember that this type of heat can make you sick, so it’s important to continue practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but the upper-level ridge of high should help to suppress widespread rain for our Wednesday. However, the upper-ridge (or heat dome) will begin sliding back to the west (again). This will open the atmospheric door for more showers to develop (or to be steered into our area from the north as it moves around the perimeter of the upper high). So, make sure to carry an umbrella with you starting Thursday as scattered showers will be possible. Similar weather will remain possible through Sunday.

Tracking the Tropics

The disturbance we’ve been watching that’s SE of Bermuda isn’t winning the fight against wind shear and dry air that’s surrounding it. Plus, it’s expected to merge with a frontal system in the coming days. So, we’ll continue to monitor it, but it looks like this disturbance’s days are numbered.

