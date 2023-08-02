FIRST ALERT: More heat, more humidity, more heat alerts

Expected Heat IX: 105 degrees or hotter
Expected Heat IX: 105 degrees or hotter(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The saga of high heat index values will continue for our Wednesday. We’re expecting heat indices to range from 105-110° during the heat of the afternoon because of mid-upper 90s with dew points near 70°. Remember that this type of heat can make you sick, so it’s important to continue practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but the upper-level ridge of high should help to suppress widespread rain for our Wednesday. However, the upper-ridge (or heat dome) will begin sliding back to the west (again). This will open the atmospheric door for more showers to develop (or to be steered into our area from the north as it moves around the perimeter of the upper high). So, make sure to carry an umbrella with you starting Thursday as scattered showers will be possible. Similar weather will remain possible through Sunday.

Tracking the Tropics

The disturbance we’ve been watching that’s SE of Bermuda isn’t winning the fight against wind shear and dry air that’s surrounding it. Plus, it’s expected to merge with a frontal system in the coming days. So, we’ll continue to monitor it, but it looks like this disturbance’s days are numbered.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured in a shooting at or near Baptist Golden Triangle in Columbus.
4 injured in shooting near Mississippi hospital
Da'Marion Thames (left) and Joshua Buckley (right) were arrested in connection with June 19th...
Newton PD makes arrests in June shooting
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests last week in a drive-by shooting in the...
Teens charged in Wayne County drive-by shooting
Federal judge blocks new voting law pitched as a way to combat ‘ballot harvesting’

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 1st, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 1st, 2023
Above average temps through early Aug.
First Alert: Feels-like temps are between 105-110 degrees
Continue to practice heat safety
FIRST ALERT: Another day with Heat Alerts
Linemen with the Mississippi Power Association worked quickly to restore power to Pine Belt...
Pine Belt power companies restore power after fast-moving Sunday storm