First Alert: Temps skyrocket, and rain returns by Thursday

The heat is ramping up
The heat is ramping up(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday. The heat continues with a Heat Advisory in effect through night and carrying over into Thursday night. Highs are in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. When humidity is factored in temps could feel-like 105-110 degrees. know how to identify the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, because both are possible with long exposure to extreme heat.

Highs are closing in near the triple digits and heat indices range between 105 to 115degrees Thursday- Sunday. Not only will the heat ramp up, but heavy rain returns late evening Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will be on and off again lasting into next week. Pack your umbrellas and extra water bottles as we get ready to close out the week. Stay safe and have a wonderful day.

