Football Preview: Meridian Wildcats

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High Wildcats are preparing for the 2023 High School Football season, and this year, there’s a new man leading the charge.

The Hall of Famer, Marcus Boyles, took two years off from coaching, after he retired, before deciding he missed the game.

Now, Coach Boyles is back on the sidelines, and he’s made several changes to the Wildcats program, and he likes the response he’s seen from his team.

“You know, I think, this summer, we went to a 3-day workout instead of a 4-day workout to try to get better participation, and that helped. We did a lot of 7-on-7, either with other teams, or against each other, and that helped our participation. I think those little things helped get the kids here this summer. We’ve had a really good summer and probably could’ve been better in some areas, but with our skill guys, I’ve been very pleased with our attendance from skill players on both sides of the ball,” Boyles said.

Even though they’ll only get one season under their new head coach, some of the Meridian Seniors love the changes Coach Boyles has made during the off-season.

“The off-season has been good. No matter how hot it is outside, we still made sure we came and put 110% worth of effort into our practices, and during the off-season, we try to make it great, be here on time, and get everybody on one accord,” Senior Linebacker, Christian Brown, said.

Senior Wide Receiver, Jaylen Rush, added, “I mean, the off-season has been good, you know? He came in, showing us how to compete with each other, and that’s one thing we haven’t done in the past, and that’s helped build our team chemistry up.”

Despite the new faces leading the Wildcats this season, expectations for the Seniors and the rest of the team are high as they prepare for their Week One matchup against the Quitman Panthers.

“My expectations are high. I don’t know about anybody else’s. I hope everybody else has the same expectations as me. You know, I plan on winning a state championship this year,” Senior Quarterback, Daniel Hill, said.

