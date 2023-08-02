The Free Clinic of Meridian is expanding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local medical office is adding to its building in Meridian. The Free Clinic of Meridian is adding several exam rooms to its facility on Poplar Springs Drive. It plays an important role within the community.

Officials said this expansion would not be possible without the help of the clinic’s donors and federal representation.

“This clinic, as you probably know, is completely supported by private donations and grants, but this was a one-time opportunity to get a grant that was from the congressionally directed spending fund, and with the sponsorship of Congressman Michael Guest and Senator Wicker and Senator Hyde-Smith. We were fortunate to get this particular grant,” said board member, Brenda Hiatt.

“The two rooms are going to allow us to serve more patients in the community and the surrounding communities. There are many people who are uninsured, and right now, we have 4 rooms. So with the addition of two rooms, one of them will be a procedure room where the providers can do simple procedures that need to be done on our patients,” said Executive Director Stephanie Woodall.

Construction is to be completed by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

