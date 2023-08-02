‘Jackson State is very special to me’: AD Ashley Robinson staying at JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s vice president/athletic director has announced that he is staying with the university despite being rumored to exit.

Over the course of the last week, it was reported that JSU’s AD Ashley Robinson accepted a deal to become the next athletic director of fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference foe Prairie View A&M, where he served from 2013-2018 prior to his tenure in Jackson, his hometown.

Jackson State University Acting President Elayne Hayes-Anthony and Robinson released a joint video statement Wednesday confirming Robinson’s continued leadership of the JSU Athletics program.

“AD Robinson is staying at Thee I Love, Jackson State University. We huddled up, as they say in sports, and we came out a winner. I am so pleased to have him as a part of my administration,” said Hayes-Anthony. “We want him here because of his brilliant track record. He’s done so many things to elevate athletics, which is a part of our strategic plan. I’d like to encourage the entire JSU community to show up and show out for our student-athletes this season so we can continue to help them excel in and out of the classroom.”

Robinson, who has been the AD of Jackson State since 2018, has overseen major success at the helm of the athletics department - including the hirings of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, NBA Champion and Jackson native Mo Williams, and collegiate women’s basketball great Tomekia Reed, a Jackson native as well.

According to Jackson State Athletics, Robinson has led the school to 17 championships during his tenure.

“Jackson State is very special to me. It’s nothing like having support when you’re building an athletic department,” said Robinson. “A lot of athletics directors don’t have the support, and when you have the support of your president and your administration, that’s big. That’s one of the biggest reasons why I made a decision to stay here at Jackson State University, the support. You always want to be in the position where you can support your coaches and support your athletes, and President Anthony, you have put us in that position.”

During the announcement, Robinson and Hayes-Anthony announced the return of men’s and women’s golf, which will elevate JSU to 18 sports, and announced that new lights will be installed on the football practice field.

“With the support of President Anthony, we’re bringing men’s and women’s golf back. We had a great tradition here. Coach Eddie Payton won over 30 championships in the golf program, so this is huge for Jackson State,” said Robinson.

