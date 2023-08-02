Lauderdale County Republican’s candidates gather for Stump Speeches

Stump Speeches
Stump Speeches(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Primary Elections are right around the corner and the Lauderdale County Republican Party gave voters a way to learn more about their candidates.

17 Republican candidates running in Lauderdale County gathered at Dumont Plaza in Meridian to give their Stump Speeches on why you should vote for them.

Dozens of people came out to learn more about the candidates running and if they should vote for them.

“Lauderdale county is one of the top ten Republican strongholds in Mississippi, “said Lauderdale County Republican Party Chairman Tyler Norman. “We felt like we needed to give all republicans or really anybody that want a chance to hear all the Republican candidates come out and listen to what they are wanting to do in the office. We have almost 30 people running as a Republican here next week and we have 17 of those tonight giving their stump speech.”

Primary Elections are Tuesday, August 8.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured in a shooting at or near Baptist Golden Triangle in Columbus.
4 injured in shooting near Mississippi hospital
Da'Marion Thames (left) and Joshua Buckley (right) were arrested in connection with June 19th...
Newton PD makes arrests in June shooting
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests last week in a drive-by shooting in the...
Teens charged in Wayne County drive-by shooting
Federal judge blocks new voting law pitched as a way to combat ‘ballot harvesting’

Latest News

A new Alabama law went into effect Tuesday that bans smoking and vaping inside a vehicle where...
Alabama aims to snuff out smoking in cars with kids as new law takes effect
Expected Heat IX: 105 degrees or hotter
FIRST ALERT: More heat, more humidity, more heat alerts
New superintendent shares vision for Newton County School District - clipped version
62-year-old Johnny Ray Mason, of Shubuta, has been missing since July 2nd.
Clarke County man still missing