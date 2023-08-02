Lauderdale County Republican’s candidates gather for Stump Speeches

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Primary Elections are right around the corner and the Lauderdale County Republican Party gave voters a way to learn more about their candidates.

17 Republican candidates running in Lauderdale County gathered at Dumont Plaza in Meridian to give their Stump Speeches on why you should vote for them.

Dozens of people came out to learn more about the candidates running and if they should vote for them.

“Lauderdale county is one of the top ten Republican strongholds in Mississippi, “said Lauderdale County Republican Party Chairman Tyler Norman. “We felt like we needed to give all republicans or really anybody that want a chance to hear all the Republican candidates come out and listen to what they are wanting to do in the office. We have almost 30 people running as a Republican here next week and we have 17 of those tonight giving their stump speech.”

Primary Elections are Tuesday, August 8.

