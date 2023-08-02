Lindsay’s husband wanted her out of jail: Report

NASSAU, Bahamas (WTVY) - According to a report, Dothan pageant queen Lindsay Shiver received bail in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme because her estranged husband did not object to her release, though he is the suspected target.

On Tuesday, Bahamas Court News reported prosecutors dropped their opposition to bail for Shiver and two suspected co-conspirators after conferring with Robert Shiver, a successful South Georgia businessman.

Afterward, a judge set Lindsey Shiver’s bond at $100,000 cash and $20,000 for Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold.

As of noon Wednesday, none have posted bail.

Under court-ordered terms, Shiver must remain in the Bahamas, where she and her husband own a vacation home, check in with police several times weekly, and wear an ankle monitor.

According to reports, Robert and Lindsay had what appeared to be a blissful marriage until a few months ago when she began an affair with Bethel.

In mid-July and amid divorce counterclaims, Bahamian police say they uncovered the murder plot while investigating a burglary implicating Newbold as the hitman.

Lindsay, who grew up in the Dothan area, was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished second runner-up in that year’s National Peanut Festival pageant.

The couple, Thomasville socialites, met at Auburn University, where Robert played football.

They have three children, unaware of their mother’s arrest as of Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

