Meridian City Council tables funding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council was hard at work determining what decisions needed to be made in order to better the city.

On the agenda for the meeting, the Meridian Public Works Department was asking the city council to move around a quarter of a million dollars into the public works transfers and other charges budget, but instead of approving this transfer, the council needed more information.

“Regarding the $250,000 that was tabled, the issue was the line item that the money was coming from. We was given one thing and it was informed during the meeting that was going to be from another item line item. So, we just wanted to make sure that we making sound judgments and being good stewards of the taxpayers’ money and just not just moving money around without us knowing exactly where it’s coming from,” said Council President, Joseph Norwood.

The council did approve an agreement between them and Lauderdale County. This ironed out several details on who was responsible for all of the work surrounding the new Lauderdale County Courthouse.

“The agreement between the city and the county says that the county must take charge and do all of the road work, although the irrigation and all the drainage for the property, as well as landscaping, said Norwood.

Another topic of discussion was businesses reserving parking spots for curbside pickup in downtown Meridian. The city has sent letters to businesses stating it must take down these signs that reserve spots for its businesses.

