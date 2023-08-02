Meridian teachers attend annual convocation as start of school nears

Teachers in the Meridian Public School District were welcomed back for the 2023-2024 school...
Teachers in the Meridian Public School District were welcomed back for the 2023-2024 school year at the district’s annual convocation Wednesday at Meridian High School.(Meridian Public School District)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Submitted by Meridian Public School District

MERIDIAN, Miss. - Teachers in the Meridian Public School District were welcomed back for the 2023-2024 school year at the district’s annual convocation Wednesday at Meridian High School.

The morning session led by Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter focused on welcoming teachers back while also celebrating district successes over the past year.

“Today we are kicking off our back-to-school convocation for our educators,” said Carter. “We want to welcome our new educators home and welcome our returning educators back to Meridian.”

The event featured new educator introductions, school recognitions, and a focus on celebrating the hard work of MPSD educators. Teachers will spend the next several days in professional development and putting the finishing touches on their classrooms.

Every MPSD school will host an open house Sunday, Aug. 6.. Elementary schools will welcome students and parents from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., while middle and high schools will welcome students and parents from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. Students and parents will be able to meet teachers, drop off school supplies and tour the campus during this time.

“It’s going to be a great year in the Meridian Public School District,” said Carter.

Students will return to school Tuesday, Aug. 8, for the first day of school.

Teachers are welcomed to the 2023-2024 convocation by Meridian cheerleaders
Teachers are welcomed to the 2023-2024 convocation by Meridian cheerleaders(Meridian Public School District)

Most Read

There was a large police presence at 19th Street and 44th Avenue mid-afternoon Tuesday.
MPD issues statement on incident in neighborhood Tuesday
62-year-old Johnny Ray Mason, of Shubuta, has been missing since July 2nd.
Clarke County man still missing
Eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked in Newton County Monday evening due to a wreck.
Crash affects eastbound traffic on I-20
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion after no one wins top prize
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms

Latest News

‘Jackson State is very special to me’: AD Ashley Robinson staying at JSU (JSU Communications)
‘Jackson State is very special to me’: AD Ashley Robinson staying at JSU
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees to the national parks on Friday.
You can enter the national parks for free on Friday
City Council Funding
Meridian City Council tables funding