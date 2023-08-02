Meridian teachers attend annual convocation as start of school nears

Submitted by Meridian Public School District

MERIDIAN, Miss. - Teachers in the Meridian Public School District were welcomed back for the 2023-2024 school year at the district’s annual convocation Wednesday at Meridian High School.

The morning session led by Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter focused on welcoming teachers back while also celebrating district successes over the past year.

“Today we are kicking off our back-to-school convocation for our educators,” said Carter. “We want to welcome our new educators home and welcome our returning educators back to Meridian.”

The event featured new educator introductions, school recognitions, and a focus on celebrating the hard work of MPSD educators. Teachers will spend the next several days in professional development and putting the finishing touches on their classrooms.

Every MPSD school will host an open house Sunday, Aug. 6.. Elementary schools will welcome students and parents from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., while middle and high schools will welcome students and parents from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. Students and parents will be able to meet teachers, drop off school supplies and tour the campus during this time.

“It’s going to be a great year in the Meridian Public School District,” said Carter.

Students will return to school Tuesday, Aug. 8, for the first day of school.