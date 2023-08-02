Mississippi Power gives back to its customers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -If you have stepped outside recently, you know it is extremely hot, and with that heat, many people bump down their thermostats.

This causes their AC unit to run more, which leads their power bill to climb higher than usual.

To help combat these high bills, Mississippi Power is giving back to the community by donating 350,000 dollars to United Way.

The money will then be used to help community members who might not be able to cover the abnormally high power bill they received during this extended period of high heat.

This is not the only way Mississippi Power is giving back to its customers.

“We decided through our Mississippi Power Company Foundation to donate $350,000 toward United Way, who will help distribute those funds to people who really need help with their with their bills. So we’re excited about doing that,” said President and CEO of Mississippi Power, Anthony Wilson

To keep your power bill low, Mississippi Power suggests if you have windows that have curtains or blinds to close them.

This serves as extra insulation between your house and the heat from direct sunlight.

“We’re also going to stop any kind of disconnect. Because of high bills, we’re going to hold that until after Memorial Day, so we’ll hold those and any kind of reconnect fees that might be associated with anything there. We’ll avoid those as well. So we’re trying to do anything we can to help our customers in a really unique circumstance,” said Wilson.

