Mississippi Power gives back to its customers

By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -If you have stepped outside recently, you know it is extremely hot, and with that heat, many people bump down their thermostats.

This causes their AC unit to run more, which leads their power bill to climb higher than usual.

To help combat these high bills, Mississippi Power is giving back to the community by donating 350,000 dollars to United Way.

The money will then be used to help community members who might not be able to cover the abnormally high power bill they received during this extended period of high heat.

This is not the only way Mississippi Power is giving back to its customers.

“We decided through our Mississippi Power Company Foundation to donate $350,000 toward United Way, who will help distribute those funds to people who really need help with their with their bills. So we’re excited about doing that,” said President and CEO of Mississippi Power, Anthony Wilson

To keep your power bill low, Mississippi Power suggests if you have windows that have curtains or blinds to close them.

This serves as extra insulation between your house and the heat from direct sunlight.

“We’re also going to stop any kind of disconnect. Because of high bills, we’re going to hold that until after Memorial Day, so we’ll hold those and any kind of reconnect fees that might be associated with anything there. We’ll avoid those as well. So we’re trying to do anything we can to help our customers in a really unique circumstance,” said Wilson.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a large police presence at 19th Street and 44th Avenue mid-afternoon Tuesday.
MPD issues statement on incident in neighborhood Tuesday
62-year-old Johnny Ray Mason, of Shubuta, has been missing since July 2nd.
Clarke County man still missing
Eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked in Newton County Monday evening due to a wreck.
Crash affects eastbound traffic on I-20
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion after no one wins top prize
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms

Latest News

The Free Medical Clinic of Meridian is expanding its office
The Free Medical Clinic of Meridian is expanding its office
The Free Medical Clinic of Meridian is expanding its office
Mississippi Power gives back to its customers
Teachers in the Meridian Public School District were welcomed back for the 2023-2024 school...
Meridian teachers attend annual convocation as start of school nears