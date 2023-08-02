Mr. Je’cory Binard Hudson

Funeral services for Mr. Je’cory Hudson will be held Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Willie Ray Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Bailey with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Hudson, 29, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at his residence. A visitation will be Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.