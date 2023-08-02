Mr. Je’cory Binard Hudson

Je’cory Binard Hudson
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mr. Je’cory Hudson will be held Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Willie Ray Clark officiating.  Burial will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Bailey with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Mr. Hudson, 29, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at his residence.  A visitation will be Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a large police presence at 19th Street and 44th Avenue mid-afternoon Tuesday.
MPD issues statement on incident in neighborhood Tuesday
Eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked in Newton County Monday evening due to a wreck.
Crash affects eastbound traffic on I-20
62-year-old Johnny Ray Mason, of Shubuta, has been missing since July 2nd.
Clarke County man still missing
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion after no one wins top prize
Above average temps through early Aug.
First Alert: Feels-like temps are between 105-110 degrees

Latest News

Betty Jane Long
Betty Jane Long
Mr. John “Bubba” Franklin
Ms. Dorothy Sue Schmid
Walk-in registration Aug. 2; final orientation Aug. 4
East Mississippi Community College to host walk-in registration, final orientation this week