John “Bubba” Franklin
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Funeral Services for Mr. John “Bubba” Franklin will be held at 10:30 am, Friday August 4, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Union City Cemetery. Father Jofin George will officiate.

Visitation will held one hour prior to services at Milling Funeral Home in Union.

Mr. Franklin, 75, of Union died August 1, 2023.

Survivors:

Wife of 53 years: Nancy Franklin of Union

1 Son: Jay Franklin and wife Stacey of Union

1 Daughter: Rebeckah Ward and husband Joey of Union

4 Grandchildren: Rivers Harbin Franklin, Cross Hayes Franklin, Gentry Carol Ward and Capp Franklin Ward

3 Sisters: Becky Eichelberger (Jimmy Dale), Pequita Latimer and Sara Fornea (Larry)

He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Franklin was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Maude Franklin and one sister, Nancy F. Alexander

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

