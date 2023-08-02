Nick Dunlap, University of Alabama golfer, named to 2023 United States Walker Cup team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The accolades for the University of Alabama golf program continue to roll in.

Just one day after former University of Alabama golf star Lee Hodges won for the first time on the PGA Tour, the USGA announced that current Alabama golf star Nick Dunlap was named to the United States Walker Cup team.

The 49th @WalkerCup Match tees off at The Old Course in St. Andrews in just over a month. pic.twitter.com/6MEyr6XUKG — USGA (@USGA) July 31, 2023

The Walker Cup is held every other odd-numbered year with two teams competing against each other; the United States vs. GB&I (Great Britain/Ireland). The format of the event is the exact same as the Ryder Cup, but only the top amateurs in the world play in the Walker Cup (the Ryder Cup is played with the top professionals in the world).

Dunlap, who is a native of Huntsville, Alabama, was one of ten amateurs selected to compete for the United States team. He is currently the 10th ranked amateur in the world, and is coming off of a strong summer on the links after winning the 61st Northeast Amateur and the 123rd North and South Amateur, two very prestigious amateur events.

Dunlap is heading into his sophomore season for the Crimson Tide after a stellar freshman campaign. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week two times, won the Linger Longer Invitational, finished tied for 11th overall at the NCAA Championships, and ended his freshman season in June as the #16 collegiate golfer in the nation. All of his accomplishments during the 2022-2023 season helped him be named as a Second Team PING All-American and a All-Region First Team member.

Also joining Dunlap on team USA is local Birmingham star, and rising Vanderbilt University junior, Gordan Sargent. Sargent was an automatic selection to the team. He is heading into the event after an incredible first two seasons in Nashville with the Commodores, having won the 2021 NCAA Individual Championships as a true freshman, and now being ranked as the #1 overall amateur in the world.

Dunlap, Sargent, and team USA will compete against GBI at the home of golf, St. Andrews, on September 2-3.

