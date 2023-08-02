Philadelphia Police Department moving to new headquaters

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Police Department will soon call a new place home.

The Philadelphia Police Department is currently located in a 1936 building that was once home to a post office on Main Street. Chief Eric Lyons said the decision to move to a new location has been years in the making between the city and the police department.

“The building we’re currently in is currently 100 years old so you can imagine the problems that come with a 100-year-old building. The need for upgrades was a big topic for us,” said Chief Lyons.

And now those discussions are finally becoming a reality after a purchase by the city. The police department will be moving a block from its current location to a building that’s between Main Street and Beacon Street. Chief Lyons said their current headquarters lacks space, quality conditions, and upgrades. But he said this new building will provide everything they need and more once they complete minor renovations.

“Of course, the city is growing, and the department is growing as well so to have that much-needed space where we can hire and bring in new officers as well. We’ll be able to add more training rooms, interview and interrogation rooms as well. Weight rooms, processing rooms just some things that we weren’t able to do in the previous building,” said Chief Lyons.

And the excitement of calling a new workspace home is felt by officers too.

“I think it’s great. I think it’ll be more room. I think officers will be more able to move around and we won’t be cramped up in a little building,” said Corporal James Hancock.

Chief Lyons said they are hoping to be moved into their new headquarters within the next month.

