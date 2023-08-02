Retired legislator Betty Jane Long dies at 95

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Retired longtime Mississippi state Rep. Betty Jane Long died July 29 at age 95.

Her funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Jones Memorial Presbyterian Church in Meridian, with visitation an hour before the service.

Long was a trailblazer, admitted to the Mississippi Bar Association in 1953 and elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives in 1955. At the time, she was one of only two women in the House. Long served seven terms, retiring in 1983.

Long and her family also operated Long’s Bake Shop in Meridian for decades.

Memorials may be made to Jones Memorial Presbyterian Church or to a charity of your choice.

