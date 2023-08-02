Retired legislator Betty Jane Long dies at 95

Retired longtime Mississippi state Rep. Betty Jane Long died July 29 at age 95.
Retired longtime Mississippi state Rep. Betty Jane Long died July 29 at age 95.(Webb & Stephens Funeral Homes)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Retired longtime Mississippi state Rep. Betty Jane Long died July 29 at age 95.

Her funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Jones Memorial Presbyterian Church in Meridian, with visitation an hour before the service.

Long was a trailblazer, admitted to the Mississippi Bar Association in 1953 and elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives in 1955. At the time, she was one of only two women in the House. Long served seven terms, retiring in 1983.

Long and her family also operated Long’s Bake Shop in Meridian for decades.

Memorials may be made to Jones Memorial Presbyterian Church or to a charity of your choice.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a large police presence at 19th Street and 44th Avenue mid-afternoon Tuesday.
MPD issues statement on incident in neighborhood Tuesday
Eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked in Newton County Monday evening due to a wreck.
Crash affects eastbound traffic on I-20
Above average temps through early Aug.
First Alert: Feels-like temps are between 105-110 degrees
62-year-old Johnny Ray Mason, of Shubuta, has been missing since July 2nd.
Clarke County man still missing
FILE - TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., is pictured on June 25, 2017. U.S....
GM recalls nearly 900 vehicles with Takata air bag inflators, blames manufacturing problem

Latest News

The heat is ramping up
First Alert: Temps skyrocket, and rain returns by Thursday
Team of the Week: Des Moines Peak Prospects
Football Preview: Meridian Wildcats
Panhandlers who refuse to obey Alabama law enforcement can now face more serious consequences,...
Law targeting panhandling, loitering on Alabama roads now in effect