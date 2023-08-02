Team of the Week: Des Moines Peak Prospects

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This Week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Des Moines Peak Prospects.

This baseball team featured two local baseball players, Liam Gilbert and Houston Wedge.

Both Gilbert and Wedge are baseball players at East Central Community College, and they represented Mississippi in Indianola, Iowa.

Congratulations to the Des Moines Peak Prospects, and Liam Gilbert and Houston Wedge, on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

