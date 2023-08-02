WEATHER ALERT DAY: Excessive Heat for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The infamous “heat dome” or upper-level ridge of high pressure will continue to be the main influencer of our weather. So, actual highs will remain above the average, and it will also remain humid. Because of this, heat indices will remain in the “danger” zone, and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Smith counties. This means heat indices will heat around 110 degrees or hotter. Please make sure you are practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat. The rest of the area will remain under a Heat Advisory, and this means heat indices could range from 105-110.

As for rain, widely scattered showers do return for Thursday which will bring heat relief for those who get it. Actually, daily rain chances are expected into the weekend as the heat dome moves west a bit...allowing for more disturbances to help trigger rain in our area. So, carry the umbrella each day starting Thursday.

It’ll also get a little cooler next week if another rare summer cold front is be able to cross the area. If so, temps could fall below average into the low 90s. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now. The system we were watching is no longer expected to develop.

