Attempted armed robbery reported at Lauderdale County store

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An attempted armed robbery was reported Wednesday night at a Lauderdale County store.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the clerk at Whynot Grocery, 4280 Highway 19 South, was locking up for the night about 9:35 p.m. when she was approached by a Black male wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black mask, who demanded money and pulled out a gun.

Calhoun said the clerk told deputies she ran to her car and drove off, while the suspect ran behind the store without getting anything. There was no vehicle seen being used by the suspect.

If you have information that could assist the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

