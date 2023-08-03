Attempted armed robbery reported at Lauderdale County store

An attempted armed robbery was reported Wednesday night at a Lauderdale County store.
An attempted armed robbery was reported Wednesday night at a Lauderdale County store.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An attempted armed robbery was reported Wednesday night at a Lauderdale County store.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the clerk at Whynot Grocery, 4280 Highway 19 South, was locking up for the night about 9:35 p.m. when she was approached by a Black male wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black mask, who demanded money and pulled out a gun.

Calhoun said the clerk told deputies she ran to her car and drove off, while the suspect ran behind the store without getting anything. There was no vehicle seen being used by the suspect.

If you have information that could assist the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Power gives back to its customers
Mississippi Power gives back to its customers
There was a large police presence at 19th Street and 44th Avenue mid-afternoon Tuesday.
MPD issues statement on incident in neighborhood Tuesday
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Authorities: Mississippi couple invite friend to live with them, then begin stealing from him
Authorities: Mississippi couple invite elderly friend to live with them, then begin stealing from him
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men

Latest News

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...
2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China
Mathew J. Byrd is charged with armed robberies of the Hwy. 11 Shell and Tobacco Haven in...
Suspect indicted in 2022 armed robberies in Meridian, other cities
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk