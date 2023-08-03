City of Meridian Arrest Report August 3, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Charge
|Address
|LAPRENTIS NAYLOR
|1994
|811 64TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JESSICA L MCDERMOTT
|1986
|9487 HWY 495 LOT C MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|MASON LITTLE
|1953
|535 JAMES CHANEY DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 3, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:44 PM on August 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:16 AM on August 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 2nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 11:42 AM on August 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:41 PM on August 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of Chandler Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
