City of Meridian Arrest Report August 3, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:44 PM on August 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:16 AM on August 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 2nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 11:42 AM on August 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:41 PM on August 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of Chandler Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.