Dorothy Jean Bourgeois Martin

Dorothy Jean Bourgeois Martin
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dorothy Jean Bourgeois Martin, 77, of Butler passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Choctaw General Hospital in Butler, Alabama. She was born September 7, 1945, in Mobile, Alabama, to Paul Bourgeois and Ora Lee Holston Bourgeois.

Dot, as many knew her, had a kind, loving heart and loved people. If you had the privilege of knowing her, you knew she loved to talk. Family meant everything to her.

Survivors include her son, Michael Martin of Butler; and cousin, Virginia Wallace (Paul).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ora Lee Bourgeois; husband, Jimmy Lee Martin; sisters, Gladys Shannon and Becky Shephard.

Graveside services will be held Friday, August 4, 2023, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Butler with Pastor Jon Brown officiating.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Power gives back to its customers
Mississippi Power gives back to its customers
There was a large police presence at 19th Street and 44th Avenue mid-afternoon Tuesday.
MPD issues statement on incident in neighborhood Tuesday
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Authorities: Mississippi couple invite friend to live with them, then begin stealing from him
Authorities: Mississippi couple invite elderly friend to live with them, then begin stealing from him
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect

Latest News

Virginia Gail Wright Case
Fred “Freddy” Rufus Gully Jr.
Betty Jane Long
Betty Jane Long
Mr. Je’cory Binard Hudson