Dorothy Jean Bourgeois Martin, 77, of Butler passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Choctaw General Hospital in Butler, Alabama. She was born September 7, 1945, in Mobile, Alabama, to Paul Bourgeois and Ora Lee Holston Bourgeois.

Dot, as many knew her, had a kind, loving heart and loved people. If you had the privilege of knowing her, you knew she loved to talk. Family meant everything to her.

Survivors include her son, Michael Martin of Butler; and cousin, Virginia Wallace (Paul).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ora Lee Bourgeois; husband, Jimmy Lee Martin; sisters, Gladys Shannon and Becky Shephard.

Graveside services will be held Friday, August 4, 2023, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Butler with Pastor Jon Brown officiating.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.