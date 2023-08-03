FIRST ALERT: WEATHER ALERT DAY!

Excessive heat will settle in Thur. & Fri.
Multiple heat alerts in effect through Fri.
Multiple heat alerts in effect through Fri.
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Neshoba, Scott, Smith, and Newton county. The rest of the viewing area is under a Heat Advisory, but will likely be added to the Excessive Heat Warning through the day. Heat indices are between 110-115 degrees with high temperatures near 100 degrees this afternoon.

Here are tips on how to stay safe in the dangerous heat, because heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible with prolonged outdoor activities. Avoid highly active activities between 10am-8pm Thursday and Friday. By 10am each day heat indices could reach up to 100 degrees when humidity is taken into account.

Drink plenty of water and eat fruits and vegetables to stay hydrated. Many fruits and vegetables contain at least 80% of water. The air conditioner will be your best friend through the rest of the week, so make sure you have it turned on high. Don’t forget to check on your friends, family, plants, and pets.

Not only are we dealing with the heat, there is a chance of scattered and isolated showers and storms later Thursday evening. Most of the area will stay dry from the rain today, but by Friday umbrellas are needed. There is a low potential for hail and damaging winds Friday afternoon through the evening as more scattered showers and storms move across the area. Stay updated with Storm Team 11. Have a lovely day.

