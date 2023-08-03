Football Preview: Neshoba Central Rockets

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets are going into its eighth season with Head Coach, Patrick Schoolar.

Schoolar has held a winning record with the Rockets since 2018, and he wants to keep that winning tradition alive as they prepare for the upcoming season.

“It’s a tradition here now. We’re going to play a certain way. We’re gonna do things a certain way. The Neshoba Way may not fit you, but it’s been really effective for us,” Schoolar said.

Neshoba Central was knocked out in the second round of last year’s playoffs, but this year is a new year for Schoolar and his team.

“That’s just part of the grind. You know, they have no problem doing what we ask them to do. We’re a little different here, as far as the way we’re going to approach things, and how we’re going to do things. We’re different than what we were last year. And every year, we have to adapt to what we have here. I think we’ll be okay this year,” Schoolar added.

Those expectations are not held by Coach Schoolar and his staff alone, as the players expect just as much from the Rockets this year.

“It’s been hard, we’ve been grinding, we’ve been trying to come back stronger, recover after the season, and try to get a ring. It’s been getting harder every year. He’s [Coach Schoolar] trying to help us improve every year and trying to get better,” Senior Outside Linebacker, Ladavius Clancy, said.

The Rockets’ season kicks off on August 25, against the Louisville Wildcats.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a large police presence at 19th Street and 44th Avenue mid-afternoon Tuesday.
MPD issues statement on incident in neighborhood Tuesday
62-year-old Johnny Ray Mason, of Shubuta, has been missing since July 2nd.
Clarke County man still missing
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked in Newton County Monday evening due to a wreck.
Crash affects eastbound traffic on I-20
Mississippi Power gives back to its customers
Mississippi Power gives back to its customers

Latest News

Golf ball
Nick Dunlap, University of Alabama golfer, named to 2023 United States Walker Cup team
‘Jackson State is very special to me’: AD Ashley Robinson staying at JSU (JSU Communications)
‘Jackson State is very special to me’: AD Ashley Robinson staying at JSU
This Week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Des Moines Peak Prospects.
Team of the Week: Des Moines Peak Prospects
The Meridian High Wildcats are preparing for the 2023 High School Football season, and this...
Football Preview: Meridian Wildcats