Football Preview: Neshoba Central Rockets

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets are going into its eighth season with Head Coach, Patrick Schoolar.

Schoolar has held a winning record with the Rockets since 2018, and he wants to keep that winning tradition alive as they prepare for the upcoming season.

“It’s a tradition here now. We’re going to play a certain way. We’re gonna do things a certain way. The Neshoba Way may not fit you, but it’s been really effective for us,” Schoolar said.

Neshoba Central was knocked out in the second round of last year’s playoffs, but this year is a new year for Schoolar and his team.

“That’s just part of the grind. You know, they have no problem doing what we ask them to do. We’re a little different here, as far as the way we’re going to approach things, and how we’re going to do things. We’re different than what we were last year. And every year, we have to adapt to what we have here. I think we’ll be okay this year,” Schoolar added.

Those expectations are not held by Coach Schoolar and his staff alone, as the players expect just as much from the Rockets this year.

“It’s been hard, we’ve been grinding, we’ve been trying to come back stronger, recover after the season, and try to get a ring. It’s been getting harder every year. He’s [Coach Schoolar] trying to help us improve every year and trying to get better,” Senior Outside Linebacker, Ladavius Clancy, said.

The Rockets’ season kicks off on August 25, against the Louisville Wildcats.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.