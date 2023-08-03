Services for Mr. Fred “Freddy” Rufus Gully Jr. will be held Friday, August 4, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at DeKalb Baptist Church with Bro. James Ruffin and Bro. Chris Gully officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home-DeKalb is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Gully, 75, of DeKalb, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at his residence.

Freddy enjoyed the company of others and never met a stranger. He also enjoyed spending his time deer hunting, driving his tractor, and tending to horses. He will be most remembered for being a devoted husband, and loving father and Paw Paw.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janie Gully; son, Greg Gully (Mashall); granddaughters, Alyssa Stapleton (Landon) and Rylee Gully; siblings, Gail McFarland, Phyllis Clark (Virgil), Jeanette Simmonds, Albert Gully (Jo), and Marcus Gully (Ronda); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred Gully Sr. and Miriam Gully.

Pallbearers will include Joe Vandevender, Jim Vandevender, Bobby Lee Haskins, Gene McArthur, Landon Stapleton, and Michael Mattox.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home-DeKalb and an hour prior to service at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to DeKalb Baptist Church.

