Hot temperatures could affect your car tires

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we continue to see high temperatures on the thermostat, that heat can be affecting your car as well.

Your tires can be impacted by the extremely hot roadways as you travel.

Tommy Wilkerson, the Lead Tire Tech with J & J Tire and Muffler explains how that heat could destroy your tires.

“It gets really hot on them, especially once you travel down the road because you’re going to pick up a couple of pounds of pressure, you know, during this heat and it wouldn’t hurt to take a break every now and then cause these tires will ruin in this heat pretty quick,” said Wilkerson.

Wilkerson also suggests drivers take a closer look at the tread on their tires and rotate tires every time they get an oil change.

