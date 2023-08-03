LCSD students return to class

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today kicked off the first day of school for the Lauderdale County School District. Northeast Middle school is one of the schools across the district, with high expectations for students this year.

“The first day of school is so special because it’s our opportunity to welcome our new students, to let them know how much we’ve missed them and how excited we are to see them grow academically, socially, and really just give them an opportunity to see our smiling faces,” said Principal Shacora Moore.

Everyone at Northeast Middle School was filled with excitement for the new year with all of its possibilities, changes, and new faces.

“I got to meet Ms. Warren and she’s a very nice teacher and she’s also very sweet. She has a great personality,” said Hailey Foreman, an eighth grader at Northeast Middle School.

Another Northeast eighth grader, Jerion Hunter said, “My favorite subject would probably be science because of the different things we get to learn about the human body and the different things we get to learn about our environment.”

Some students were more excited about extracurricular activities instead of class.

“I’m really most excited about the football team. You know, we are in the eighth grade now. I’m kind of ready to see what we’re going to do this season,” said Tyler Betts who is also a Northeast eighth grader.

Teachers were also excited for the first day of school and discussed their goals and how Northeast Trojans are Exceeding Expectations this year.

“My favorite part about being a teacher is helping students learn and get their foundational background and learning all of their skills so they can be successful in life. And the reason I came here because this is my home and once a Trojan, you’re always a Trojan,” said Social Studies teacher, Jayla Smith.

