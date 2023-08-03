LCSD students return to class

LCSD students return to class
LCSD students return to class(WTOK)
By Anna Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today kicked off the first day of school for the Lauderdale County School District. Northeast Middle school is one of the schools across the district, with high expectations for students this year.

“The first day of school is so special because it’s our opportunity to welcome our new students, to let them know how much we’ve missed them and how excited we are to see them grow academically, socially, and really just give them an opportunity to see our smiling faces,” said Principal Shacora Moore.

Everyone at Northeast Middle School was filled with excitement for the new year with all of its possibilities, changes, and new faces.

“I got to meet Ms. Warren and she’s a very nice teacher and she’s also very sweet. She has a great personality,” said Hailey Foreman, an eighth grader at Northeast Middle School.

Another Northeast eighth grader, Jerion Hunter said, “My favorite subject would probably be science because of the different things we get to learn about the human body and the different things we get to learn about our environment.”

Some students were more excited about extracurricular activities instead of class.

“I’m really most excited about the football team. You know, we are in the eighth grade now. I’m kind of ready to see what we’re going to do this season,” said Tyler Betts who is also a Northeast eighth grader.

Teachers were also excited for the first day of school and discussed their goals and how Northeast Trojans are Exceeding Expectations this year.

“My favorite part about being a teacher is helping students learn and get their foundational background and learning all of their skills so they can be successful in life. And the reason I came here because this is my home and once a Trojan, you’re always a Trojan,” said Social Studies teacher, Jayla Smith.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Power gives back to its customers
Mississippi Power gives back to its customers
There was a large police presence at 19th Street and 44th Avenue mid-afternoon Tuesday.
MPD issues statement on incident in neighborhood Tuesday
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Authorities: Mississippi couple invite friend to live with them, then begin stealing from him
Authorities: Mississippi couple invite elderly friend to live with them, then begin stealing from him
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men

Latest News

A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...
2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China
Harlon Jones was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Valero in Decatur, Miss.
Silver Alert issued for Newton County man
A Lead Tire Tech at J&J Tire and Muffler says hot temperatures could affect your car tires.
Hot temperatures could affect your car tires
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Thursday that she has filed state charges in...
Mississippi AG files state charges in Jan. 24 officer-involved shooting in Rankin County