Mississippi AG files state charges in Jan. 24 officer-involved shooting in Rankin County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Thursday that she has filed state charges in connection with a Jan. 24, 2023, officer-involved shooting in Braxton, Miss.

Five former officers of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and one former Richland Police Department investigator -Brett McAlpin, 52, Jeffrey Middleton, 45, Christian Dedmon, 28, Leonard Elward, 31, Daniel Opdyke, 27, and Joshua Hartfield, 31, were charged with obstruction of justice/hindering prosecution in the first degree and conspiracy. Elward also faces charges of aggravated assault and home invasion. Dedmon is also accused of home invasion.

“Without a relationship of trust between law enforcement officers and those they swear to serve and protect, our fight for justice and against crime is doomed to fail,” said Fitch. “This brutal attack caused more than physical harm to these two individual victims; it severed that vital trust with the people. This abuse of power will not be tolerated. The Attorney General’s Office is committed to delivering justice for these victims and for all Mississippians.”

The six defendants made their initial court appearances and pleaded guilty to federal charges Thursday in Jackson, including civil rights conspiracy, deprivation of rights under color of law, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice.

Fitch said her office has worked closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on this investigation. Mississippi Deputy Attorney General Mary Helen Wall was deputized as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the federal case and is leading the prosecution of the state case, which was investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

“The egregious conduct of these individuals is a dark stain on law enforcement and erodes the public’s trust in a profession that does so many great things each and every day,” said Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “I am grateful for the hard work of our federal counterparts, which is reflected in today’s outcome. I am also extremely confident in the process by which these cases are now investigated and prosecuted by the State of Mississippi. The work of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Attorney General’s Office will help build public confidence that bad actors such as these will be held accountable at the state level, as well.”

In 2022, the Mississippi Legislature amended Section 45-1-6 of the Mississippi Code to give the Attorney General’s Office responsibility for the review and prosecution, following investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, of all officer-involved shootings that result in injury or death.

