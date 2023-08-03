Mississippi Power gives employees cooling vests to help battle the heat

By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Heat exhaustion is a huge threat to many workers who work outside during the summer hours. Mississippi Power has implemented a new piece of technology to combat the heat and to keep its employees safe.

Cooling vests are an innovative way to keep employees cool. 

Mississippi Power has made sure all of its workers who are in the field daily get this new piece of equipment.

“So last year, in an effort to continue our safety focus, we started piloting these vests with a small group of our employees, and so we found that they were very successful, and at that point then we decided this year to go ahead and deploy that to all of our field personnel. Who are spending significant time out in the field to help keep them safe and cool,” said District General Manager, Chris Phillips.

“The fact that we were able to issue 1 to every employee on the distribution and our substation crews. And when you’re working during extended periods of time, the heat wears on you, and this is a way that you can stay cooler, you can stay more focused on safety to complete the job and serve our customers,” said Line Construction Supervisor, Charlie Watson.

The workers are feeling the difference after the implementation of the cooling vests.

“Where we could face heat exhaustion. This pretty much eliminates it all together right here. Pretty much just a cooler just pumping cool water. Keep our body temperature down while we’re in the bucket,” said Lead Lineman, Dillon Lewis.

Mississippi Power wants safety to be a top priority, and they are excited about this new technology being used across their company.

